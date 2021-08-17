Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

