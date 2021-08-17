Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genius Sports (GENI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI):

8/10/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

8/6/2021 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

8/2/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

7/30/2021 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

7/28/2021 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

7/21/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

7/20/2021 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

6/28/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 10,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,809. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $242,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

