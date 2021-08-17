AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.