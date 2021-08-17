Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
