Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

