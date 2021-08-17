Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 14,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,029. The firm has a market cap of $404.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

