Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

