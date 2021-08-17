Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 112,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,090. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

QRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quest Resource stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.