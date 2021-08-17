Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TLGT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teligent by 3,102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

