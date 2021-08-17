Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.64 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.62. 6,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.