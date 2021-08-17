Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,947. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $36.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $684.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -0.35.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.