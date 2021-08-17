Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 11,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,002. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

