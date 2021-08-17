Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 8,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,150,556. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

