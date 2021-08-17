Student Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.55 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Student Coin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00925270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00162388 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,356,439,633 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

