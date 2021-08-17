DECOIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $478,551.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $478,551.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002265 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008843 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,540,700 coins and its circulating supply is 55,310,175 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

