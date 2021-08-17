Tixl (TXL) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $225,132.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

