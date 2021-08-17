Digital Ally (DGLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 1,203.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Digital Ally worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

