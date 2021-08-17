Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.68. 88,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,071. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.