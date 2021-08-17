Zacks: Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report sales of $260.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.58. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,430. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.75. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $70.90.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,446,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

