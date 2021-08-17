Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 30th

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.07. 15,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,279. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZZZ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.