Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $62.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

