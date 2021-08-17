Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.30. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 5,035 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,661,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth $57,335,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $31,629,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $30,177,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $19,464,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.