Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.74. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 254 shares traded.
AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $658.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
