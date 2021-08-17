Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.74. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 254 shares traded.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

