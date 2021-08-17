Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 3,007 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $109,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1,488.83. 16,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,343. The firm has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,474.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

