Rathbone Brothers plc Has $33.02 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2,111.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,019. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 212.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,212.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

