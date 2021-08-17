iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,975,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Shares of IWL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $107.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

