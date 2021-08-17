Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 557,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after buying an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 349,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.04. 452,469 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

