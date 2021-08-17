Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,371,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,792,000 after purchasing an additional 863,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,217,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,204 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,039. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18.

