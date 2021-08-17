Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 2.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 4,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 859,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.