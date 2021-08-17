Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.67. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 68,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

