ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38. 28,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,797,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

