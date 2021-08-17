Ceridian HCM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,506 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 767% compared to the average daily volume of 289 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $105.41. 2,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

