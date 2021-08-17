Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.36

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $832 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 175.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $557,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,305.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $1,688,268. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

