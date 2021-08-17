The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.23

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 29983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,190 shares of company stock worth $3,028,653. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

