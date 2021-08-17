Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. Annexon has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annexon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Annexon worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

