ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:ESE traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

