REDW Wealth LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 703,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,071,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 1,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

