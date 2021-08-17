Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,195 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 383,549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 241,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth $3,556,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,276,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,535. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95.

