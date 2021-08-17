Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.36. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 1,277 shares changing hands.

MF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

