ScPrime (SCP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,082.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $3,082.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00133610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016829 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,861,179 coins and its circulating supply is 37,177,568 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

