Lamden (TAU) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $61,710.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

