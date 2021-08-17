American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.4% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 103,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 96.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 354,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 94,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,556. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

