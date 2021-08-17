iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 788,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,648,121 shares.The stock last traded at $50.53 and had previously closed at $51.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

