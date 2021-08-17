Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HLMAF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Halma stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 10,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

