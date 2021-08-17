Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 122,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,812. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19.

