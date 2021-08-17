Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 9,675 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,340,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

