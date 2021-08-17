Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 11,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

