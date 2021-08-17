Rathbone Brothers plc Has $24.95 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $145.19. 158,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.