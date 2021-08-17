Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,714 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

