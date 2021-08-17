Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $23.25. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 70,936 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.