Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

SPLG traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,813. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

